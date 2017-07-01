Summer Camps Cut Short When Arizona Fire Forces Evacuation
The 8-year-old planned to redeem himself, but his first summer camp experience was abruptly cut short when an Arizona forest fire forced Friendly Pines Camp to evacuate. Stone was one of 1,400 children evacuated from summer camps led by YMCAs, churches and other youth groups in the Prescott, Arizona area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayer Dome Home
|Fri
|joe smith
|2
|Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ...
|Fri
|Presidential
|1
|The Dome house and the occupants. Only One in D...
|Jun 29
|Joe Smith
|1
|Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07)
|Jun 24
|funny
|8
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
|Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11)
|Apr '17
|SELF RELIANT
|27
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr '17
|u reap what u sow
|228
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC