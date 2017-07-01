Arrest made in drone flights over Goodwin Fire
Arrest made in drone flights over Goodwin Fire 54-year-old Gene Alan Carpenter was arrested Friday on suspicion that he flew his drone several times near the Goodwin Fire, stopping firefighting efforts. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ubWneO The Goodwin Fire has burned 18,000 acres and crossed Highway 69 on Jun. 28, 2017 in Mayer, Ariz.
