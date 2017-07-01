Arrest made in drone flights over Goo...

Arrest made in drone flights over Goodwin Fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arrest made in drone flights over Goodwin Fire 54-year-old Gene Alan Carpenter was arrested Friday on suspicion that he flew his drone several times near the Goodwin Fire, stopping firefighting efforts. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ubWneO The Goodwin Fire has burned 18,000 acres and crossed Highway 69 on Jun. 28, 2017 in Mayer, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayer Dome Home Fri joe smith 2
News Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ... Fri Presidential 1
The Dome house and the occupants. Only One in D... Jun 29 Joe Smith 1
Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07) Jun 24 funny 8
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) May 31 John doe 197
Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11) Apr '17 SELF RELIANT 27
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr '17 u reap what u sow 228
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,784 • Total comments across all topics: 282,165,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC