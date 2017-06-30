ADOT report: Fatal crashes in Arizona on the rise
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Transportation's annual "Motor Vehicle Crash Facts" report says 962 people were killed in crashes on Arizona roads in 2016.
