Why Drones Can Interfere When Fighting Wildfires
Aircraft fighting the Goodwin wildfire near Prescott were grounded Wednesday evening after a drone was spotted flying near the blaze. Drones over the fire area put firefighters "in an unsafe position where they may have to go into an area that's unsafe for them, instead of using helicopters," an official explained at a news briefing this morning.
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayer Dome Home
|Fri
|joe smith
|2
|Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ...
|Fri
|Presidential
|1
|The Dome house and the occupants. Only One in D...
|Thu
|Joe Smith
|1
|Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07)
|Jun 24
|funny
|8
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
|Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11)
|Apr '17
|SELF RELIANT
|27
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr '17
|u reap what u sow
|228
