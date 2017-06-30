Why Drones Can Interfere When Fightin...

Why Drones Can Interfere When Fighting Wildfires

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Phoenix New Times

Aircraft fighting the Goodwin wildfire near Prescott were grounded Wednesday evening after a drone was spotted flying near the blaze. Drones over the fire area put firefighters "in an unsafe position where they may have to go into an area that's unsafe for them, instead of using helicopters," an official explained at a news briefing this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayer Dome Home Fri joe smith 2
News Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ... Fri Presidential 1
The Dome house and the occupants. Only One in D... Thu Joe Smith 1
Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07) Jun 24 funny 8
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) May 31 John doe 197
Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11) Apr '17 SELF RELIANT 27
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr '17 u reap what u sow 228
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,844 • Total comments across all topics: 282,162,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC