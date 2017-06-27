VIDEO: Goodwin Fire burning south of Prescott
The Goodwin Fire has burned 940 acres in the Bradshaw Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Fire officials say the fire sparked 14 miles south of Prescott on Saturday.
