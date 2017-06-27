VIDEO: Goodwin Fire burning south of ...

VIDEO: Goodwin Fire burning south of Prescott

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: ABC15.com

The Goodwin Fire has burned 940 acres in the Bradshaw Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Fire officials say the fire sparked 14 miles south of Prescott on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07) Jun 24 funny 8
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) May 31 John doe 197
Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11) Apr '17 SELF RELIANT 27
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr '17 u reap what u sow 228
Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14) Mar '17 DEBBIE 15
Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M Jan '17 Gene 1
What it like to live in..... (Jan '07) Dec '16 ima hoosier 12
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,505 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC