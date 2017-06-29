Thousands in Arizona flee flames as w...

Thousands in Arizona flee flames as wildfires sweep West

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Newms360.com

In this photo taken Monday, June 26, 2017, smoke plumes from the Manzanita Fire are seen near Beaumont, Ca. A wildfire in a rugged inland area of Southern California grew substantially overnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayer Dome Home 2 hr joe smith 2
News Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ... 3 hr Presidential 1
The Dome house and the occupants. Only One in D... 19 hr Joe Smith 1
Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07) Jun 24 funny 8
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) May 31 John doe 197
Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11) Apr '17 SELF RELIANT 27
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr '17 u reap what u sow 228
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC