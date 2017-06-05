Red rocks and Wild West towns of Arizona
The route Los Angeles to Sedona, Ariz., by way of Interstate 10 east, U.S. 60 north and Arizona 89 north. Miles About 380 miles one way from L.A. to Prescott, Ariz., then 62 miles more to Sedona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
|Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11)
|Apr '17
|SELF RELIANT
|27
|Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07)
|Apr '17
|nnono
|7
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr '17
|u reap what u sow
|228
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEBBIE
|15
|Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M
|Jan '17
|Gene
|1
|What it like to live in..... (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|ima hoosier
|12
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC