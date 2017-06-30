Progress made fighting Arizona fire that forced evacuations
Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town. The fire was one of the top firefighting priorities in the U.S. after it rapidly grew in size while burning through a dense, rugged forest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayer Dome Home
|Fri
|joe smith
|2
|Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ...
|Fri
|Presidential
|1
|The Dome house and the occupants. Only One in D...
|Thu
|Joe Smith
|1
|Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07)
|Jun 24
|funny
|8
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
|Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11)
|Apr '17
|SELF RELIANT
|27
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr '17
|u reap what u sow
|228
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC