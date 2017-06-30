Progress made fighting Arizona fire t...

Progress made fighting Arizona fire that forced evacuations

Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town. The fire was one of the top firefighting priorities in the U.S. after it rapidly grew in size while burning through a dense, rugged forest.

