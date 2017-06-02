Prescott man charged with first-degree murder in wife's death Sandra Pagniano's body was found buried in a remote area 10 miles northwest of her home last Friday. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rKBwRI A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Prescott-area man on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, whose body was found buried in a remote area last week, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

