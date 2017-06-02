Prescott man charged with first-degre...

Prescott man charged with first-degree murder in wife's death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Prescott man charged with first-degree murder in wife's death Sandra Pagniano's body was found buried in a remote area 10 miles northwest of her home last Friday. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rKBwRI A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Prescott-area man on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, whose body was found buried in a remote area last week, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) Wed John doe 197
Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11) Apr '17 SELF RELIANT 27
Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07) Apr '17 nnono 7
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr '17 u reap what u sow 228
Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14) Mar '17 DEBBIE 15
Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M Jan '17 Gene 1
What it like to live in..... (Jan '07) Dec '16 ima hoosier 12
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC