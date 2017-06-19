Pine Flat evacuated because of Goodwin Fire

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the small community of Pine Flat, about five miles west of Mayer, has been evacuated because of a forest fire that started Saturday, June 24. A fire started at about 4 p.m. in the Bradshaw Ranger District, about 14 miles southeast of Prescott at the junction of Senator Highway and County Road 177.

