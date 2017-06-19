Pine Flat evacuated because of Goodwi...

Pine Flat evacuated because of Goodwin Fire

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: World News Report

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the small community of Pine Flat, about five miles west of Mayer, has been evacuated because of a forest fire that started Saturday, June 24. A fire started at about 4 p.m. in the Bradshaw Ranger District, about 14 miles southeast of Prescott at the junction of Senator Highway and County Road 177.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07) 17 hr funny 8
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) May 31 John doe 197
Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11) Apr '17 SELF RELIANT 27
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr '17 u reap what u sow 228
Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14) Mar '17 DEBBIE 15
Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M Jan '17 Gene 1
What it like to live in..... (Jan '07) Dec '16 ima hoosier 12
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Yavapai County was issued at June 24 at 2:25AM MST

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,462 • Total comments across all topics: 282,002,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC