Men held in separate assaults on women in Prescott
Men held in separate assaults on women in Prescott Two men arrested in Prescott on suspicion of violent assault. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sxK5wi The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men suspected of violently assaulting two women in Prescott in separate incidents on Saturday, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
|Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11)
|Apr '17
|SELF RELIANT
|27
|Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07)
|Apr '17
|nnono
|7
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr '17
|u reap what u sow
|228
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEBBIE
|15
|Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M
|Jan '17
|Gene
|1
|What it like to live in..... (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|ima hoosier
|12
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC