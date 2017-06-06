Men held in separate assaults on wome...

Men held in separate assaults on women in Prescott

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Men held in separate assaults on women in Prescott Two men arrested in Prescott on suspicion of violent assault. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sxK5wi The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men suspected of violently assaulting two women in Prescott in separate incidents on Saturday, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) May 31 John doe 197
Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11) Apr '17 SELF RELIANT 27
Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07) Apr '17 nnono 7
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr '17 u reap what u sow 228
Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14) Mar '17 DEBBIE 15
Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M Jan '17 Gene 1
What it like to live in..... (Jan '07) Dec '16 ima hoosier 12
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,536 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC