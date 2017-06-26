It's Summer! Celebrate the Solstice a...

It's Summer! Celebrate the Solstice and Plan for the Eclipse with Slooh Webcast

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: SPACE.com

Looking for a way to celebrate the summer solstice and preview the biggest astronomical event this year? Tune in to the Slooh online community observatory's webcast today , which will feature fun facts and viewing information about the solstice and the total solar eclipse that will occur on Aug. 21 - the first such total solar eclipse visible in the continental United States since 1979. The hourlong livestream starts at 2 p.m. PDT .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.

