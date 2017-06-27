Firefighters battle wildfires in Arizona, Utah, California

Utah state Rep. Mike Noel said Tuesday he wants to use the fire near the ski town of Bri... . Colten Ledbetter, of the Ruby Mountain Hotshots out of Elko, Nev., walks toward the Incident Command Center as the fire crews return from fighting a wildfire in the ski town of Brian Head Tuesday, June 27, 2... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.