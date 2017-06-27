Firefighters battle wildfires in Ariz...

Firefighters battle wildfires in Arizona, Utah, California

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Utah state Rep. Mike Noel said Tuesday he wants to use the fire near the ski town of Bri... . Colten Ledbetter, of the Ruby Mountain Hotshots out of Elko, Nev., walks toward the Incident Command Center as the fire crews return from fighting a wildfire in the ski town of Brian Head Tuesday, June 27, 2... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07) Jun 24 funny 8
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) May 31 John doe 197
Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11) Apr '17 SELF RELIANT 27
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr '17 u reap what u sow 228
Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14) Mar '17 DEBBIE 15
Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M Jan '17 Gene 1
What it like to live in..... (Jan '07) Dec '16 ima hoosier 12
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,667 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC