Ecosa Institute Appoints Jessica Hernreich As New Executive Director

PRESCOTT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 6, 2017 - Ecosa Institute, the leader in Ecological Design education, today announces the appointment of new Executive Director, Jessica Hernreich. As Executive Director, Hernreich will lead goals for fundraising and support the organization's latest innovative program offering tuition-free education to students at its Prescott, AZ campus.

