Drone forces firefighting aircraft at...

Drone forces firefighting aircraft at Goodwin Fire to land; Yavapai...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The drone was spotted just before 7 p.m. Wednesday near the Goodwin Fire around Prescott, which prompted officials to land its six helicopters and two air attack planes. Drone forces firefighting aircraft at Goodwin Fire to land; Yavapai County Sheriff's Office investigating The drone was spotted just before 7 p.m. Wednesday near the Goodwin Fire around Prescott, which prompted officials to land its six helicopters and two air attack planes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Dome house and the occupants. Only One in D... 2 hr Joe Smith 1
Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07) Jun 24 funny 8
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) May 31 John doe 197
Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11) Apr '17 SELF RELIANT 27
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr '17 u reap what u sow 228
Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14) Mar '17 DEBBIE 15
Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M Jan '17 Gene 1
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iraq
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,585 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC