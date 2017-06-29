Drone forces firefighting aircraft at Goodwin Fire to land; Yavapai...
The drone was spotted just before 7 p.m. Wednesday near the Goodwin Fire around Prescott, which prompted officials to land its six helicopters and two air attack planes. Drone forces firefighting aircraft at Goodwin Fire to land; Yavapai County Sheriff's Office investigating The drone was spotted just before 7 p.m. Wednesday near the Goodwin Fire around Prescott, which prompted officials to land its six helicopters and two air attack planes.
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Dome house and the occupants. Only One in D...
|2 hr
|Joe Smith
|1
|Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07)
|Jun 24
|funny
|8
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
|Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11)
|Apr '17
|SELF RELIANT
|27
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr '17
|u reap what u sow
|228
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEBBIE
|15
|Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M
|Jan '17
|Gene
|1
