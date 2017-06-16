A scream from a college student, a small Arizona community unable to help, and a 30-year-old unsolved murder A scream from a college student, a small Arizona community unable to help, and a 30-year-old unsolved murder College student Catherine Sposito was killed while hiking in Prescott in 1987, and detectives are still working her case. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sy4SDc A scream from a college student, a small Arizona community unable to help, and a 30-year-old unsolved murder Catherine Sposito's brother, Sal, and Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Detective Ross Diskin visit the site of the crime in May 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.