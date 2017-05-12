Subway Senior Photos

Subway Senior Photos

Friday May 12

With graduation, comes senior photos and one Prescott Arizona high schooler took it to a new level. Zachary Sweeney decided to take his photos with the love of his life: Subway Sandwiches.

