Safer Arizona 'Band of Stoners' Split Pro-Pot Proponents With 2018 Legalization Effort
Pro-marijuana activist David Wisniewski pointed out repeatedly last year that Prop 205, the adult-use marijuana initiative, did not have the full support of the cannabis-consuming community. The Safer Arizona 2018 recreational-marijuana initiative campaign has been getting positive press lately, including an article in Saturday's Arizona Republic that claimed , "Recreational Marijuana May be Headed Back to the Ballot."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11)
|Apr '17
|SELF RELIANT
|27
|Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07)
|Apr '17
|nnono
|7
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr '17
|u reap what u sow
|228
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEBBIE
|15
|Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M
|Jan '17
|Gene
|1
|What it like to live in..... (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|ima hoosier
|12
|Aldi Background Check
|Nov '16
|Allen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC