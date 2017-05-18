Prescott teen takes senior photos in Subway
Love is in the air in Prescott, where a high school senior from Prescott High School decided to dedicate all his senior photos to the love of his life: Subway sandwiches. Zachary Sweeney, 18, decided to take all his pictures inside his favorite sandwich shop.
