"Dudeoir" is the sexy photo shoot you never knewa

"Dudeoir" is the sexy photo shoot you never knew you needed Combine one firefighter, suspenders, sexy poses, and apparently you get Internet gold. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: https://usat.ly/2rzVjz3 People love gawking at the Whimsical Woodsman and his fellow "dudeoir" photo shoot friends, but they're all raising money for charity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.