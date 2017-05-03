Bee Swarm Kills Arizona Horse

Bee Swarm Kills Arizona Horse

One horse is dead and another is recuperating after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Arizona last month. Prescott, Arizona, Fire Department Division Chief Fire Marshal Don Devendorf said fire personnel responded to a call from a woman reporting that she and a companion were being attacked by bees on April 27. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the women's' heads and faces covered by hundreds of bees.

