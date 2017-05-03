Bee Swarm Kills Arizona Horse

One horse is dead and another is recuperating after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Arizona last month. Prescott, Arizona, Fire Department Division Chief Fire Marshal Don Devendorf said fire personnel responded to a call from a woman reporting that she and a companion were being attacked by bees on April 27. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the women's' heads and faces covered by hundreds of bees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.