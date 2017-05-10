A critical look at Arizona's groundwater
On Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m., the documentary film "GROUNDWATER: To enact a law for the common good..." makes its Northern Arizona debut at the historic Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley Street, in downtown Prescott. Following the film, a diverse panel of prominent water experts and the filmmakers will take audience questions and lead a discussion on local and regional water issues.
