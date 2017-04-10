The world's tallest home could be yours for $2.1 million

Measuring an impressive 37 metres high, this 10-storey home in the United States is touted as the world's tallest single-family home. Located in Prescott, Arizona, the futuristic Falcon House was built in 1994 by architect Sukumar Pal for his own family and has recently been put on the market for A 1.2 million The home's central living quarters are located on the glass-clad sixth floor, which can be accessed from the garage via a hydraulic glass lift, and have panoramic views which stretch over 190 kilometres.

