The world's tallest home could be you...

The world's tallest home could be yours for $2.1 million

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Measuring an impressive 37 metres high, this 10-storey home in the United States is touted as the world's tallest single-family home. Located in Prescott, Arizona, the futuristic Falcon House was built in 1994 by architect Sukumar Pal for his own family and has recently been put on the market for A 1.2 million The home's central living quarters are located on the glass-clad sixth floor, which can be accessed from the garage via a hydraulic glass lift, and have panoramic views which stretch over 190 kilometres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11) Apr 10 SELF RELIANT 27
Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07) Apr 4 nnono 7
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr 3 u reap what u sow 228
Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14) Mar 30 DEBBIE 15
Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M Jan '17 Gene 1
What it like to live in..... (Jan '07) Dec '16 ima hoosier 12
Aldi Background Check Nov '16 Allen 2
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC