Syrian strike carries broad implications, expert says
In the wake of the United States' strike on a Syrian air force base on Thursday night, many serious questions remain. On Friday, KOB spoke with Arizona-based counterterrorism expert Richard Bloom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11)
|Apr 10
|SELF RELIANT
|27
|Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07)
|Apr 4
|nnono
|7
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr 3
|u reap what u sow
|228
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Mar 30
|DEBBIE
|15
|Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M
|Jan '17
|Gene
|1
|What it like to live in..... (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|ima hoosier
|12
|Aldi Background Check
|Nov '16
|Allen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC