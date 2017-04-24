Prescott taxi driver held in passenger assault
Prescott taxi driver held in passenger assault Taxi driver near Prescott was arrested Sunday by Yavapai County Sheriffs on suspicion of sexually assaulting a passenger Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pYwuwD A 63-year-old Prescott taxi driver has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a passenger, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said. The victim, a woman in her 30s, claims Casey Bright picked her up from Whisky Row in Prescott in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Sheriff's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11)
|Apr 10
|SELF RELIANT
|27
|Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07)
|Apr 4
|nnono
|7
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr 3
|u reap what u sow
|228
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Mar 30
|DEBBIE
|15
|Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M
|Jan '17
|Gene
|1
|What it like to live in..... (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|ima hoosier
|12
|Aldi Background Check
|Nov '16
|Allen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC