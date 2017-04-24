Prescott taxi driver held in passenger assault Taxi driver near Prescott was arrested Sunday by Yavapai County Sheriffs on suspicion of sexually assaulting a passenger Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pYwuwD A 63-year-old Prescott taxi driver has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a passenger, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said. The victim, a woman in her 30s, claims Casey Bright picked her up from Whisky Row in Prescott in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Sheriff's Office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.