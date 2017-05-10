Person dies after being shot by Presc...

Person dies after being shot by Prescott police

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: ABC15.com

Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 9:16AM MST expiring April 24 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued April 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring April 24 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal Fire Weather Warning issued April 24 at 3:33AM MST expiring April 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued April 23 at 6:54PM MST expiring April 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Watch issued April 23 at 4:08AM MST expiring April 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Prescott police say just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person firing multiple shots from inside a home near White Spar and Cooper Basin roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11) Apr 10 SELF RELIANT 27
Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07) Apr '17 nnono 7
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr '17 u reap what u sow 228
Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14) Mar '17 DEBBIE 15
Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M Jan '17 Gene 1
What it like to live in..... (Jan '07) Dec '16 ima hoosier 12
Aldi Background Check Nov '16 Allen 2
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC