List: Which airlines have high qualit...

List: Which airlines have high quality ratings?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: WKBW

Airlines are getting better at sticking to their schedules and are losing fewer bags, and customers seem to be complaining less often. Those are the findings of an annual report on airline quality released Monday by researchers at Wichita State University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKBW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11) Apr 10 SELF RELIANT 27
Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07) Apr 4 nnono 7
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr 3 u reap what u sow 228
Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14) Mar 30 DEBBIE 15
Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M Jan '17 Gene 1
What it like to live in..... (Jan '07) Dec '16 ima hoosier 12
Aldi Background Check Nov '16 Allen 2
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,528,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC