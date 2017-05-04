Cleanup of former shooting range on f...

Cleanup of former shooting range on forest nearly done

Monday Apr 24 Read more: Yuma Sun

The environmental cleanup of a former shooting range in Prescott is nearly done with removal of contaminated dirt with high lead content. Gun enthusiasts used the former Prescott Sportsmen's Club shooting range from 1957 through 2014, leaving fragments of bullets, shot pellets and other miscellaneous debris on the 25-acre site on the Prescott National Forest.

Prescott, AZ

