Cleanup of former shooting range on forest nearly done
The environmental cleanup of a former shooting range in Prescott is nearly done with removal of contaminated dirt with high lead content. Gun enthusiasts used the former Prescott Sportsmen's Club shooting range from 1957 through 2014, leaving fragments of bullets, shot pellets and other miscellaneous debris on the 25-acre site on the Prescott National Forest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11)
|Apr 10
|SELF RELIANT
|27
|Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07)
|Apr '17
|nnono
|7
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr '17
|u reap what u sow
|228
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEBBIE
|15
|Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M
|Jan '17
|Gene
|1
|What it like to live in..... (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|ima hoosier
|12
|Aldi Background Check
|Nov '16
|Allen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC