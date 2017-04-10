Travel ban keeps international flight students in Arizona
Four international students at a well-known flight school in Prescott, Arizona, did not return home over spring break because of concerns about the travel bans proposed by President Donald Trump. The Daily Courier reports that Andy Fraher, director of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's international programs, says visas don't guarantee entry and there is fear that the students' visas wouldn't be honored.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11)
|Apr 10
|SELF RELIANT
|27
|Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07)
|Apr 4
|nnono
|7
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr 3
|u reap what u sow
|228
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Mar 30
|DEBBIE
|15
|Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M
|Jan '17
|Gene
|1
|What it like to live in..... (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|ima hoosier
|12
|Aldi Background Check
|Nov '16
|Allen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC