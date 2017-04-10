Travel ban keeps international flight students in Arizona

Four international students at a well-known flight school in Prescott, Arizona, did not return home over spring break because of concerns about the travel bans proposed by President Donald Trump. The Daily Courier reports that Andy Fraher, director of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's international programs, says visas don't guarantee entry and there is fear that the students' visas wouldn't be honored.

