Spied! Possible Mustang Shelby GT500 Mule Tests With Camaro ZL1

Ford development engineers had the misfortune this week of rolling by a convoy of auto journalists who happened to be testing the new Mercedes-AMG GT C in the same area near Prescott, Ariz. We were able to chase down their team of vehicles to get these shots of this Shelby GT350R mule with heavy camouflage on the front end, the rims, and a bit around the rear bumper.

