Ecosa Challenges Mainstream Education With Free Tuition
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA, USA, March 21, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT: Tony Brown Founder and Director Ecosa Institute Phone: 928-541-1002 PRESCOTT, AZ - Imagine attending an institution of higher education without worry of cash up front or spending much of your work life repaying school loans. If the Ecosa Institute has anything to say about it, free tuition will replace the current financial aid system saddling each of last year's university graduates with student loan debt averaging $37,172.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11)
|Apr 10
|SELF RELIANT
|27
|Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07)
|Apr 4
|nnono
|7
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr 3
|u reap what u sow
|228
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Mar 30
|DEBBIE
|15
|Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M
|Jan '17
|Gene
|1
|What it like to live in..... (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|ima hoosier
|12
|Aldi Background Check
|Nov '16
|Allen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC