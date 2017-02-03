Slain ISIS Hostage's Family Gives to Aid Group They Say Failed Their Daughter
After angrily accusing the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders of abandoning their daughter when she was kidnapped by ISIS, the parents of Kayla Mueller today said they are donating $120,000 in her name to the group. But making peace with Doctors Without Borders was hard to swallow, her parents, Marsha and Carl, of Prescott, Arizona, told ABC News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M
|Jan 25
|Gene
|1
|What it like to live in..... (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|ima hoosier
|12
|Aldi Background Check
|Nov '16
|Allen
|2
|Is Prescott Valley lgbt friendly
|Nov '16
|Mike
|3
|kahm
|Oct '16
|billyt
|1
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|MercedeandShannon
|12
|MSNBC reporter raises ire of Yavapai County res...
|Oct '16
|Earl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC