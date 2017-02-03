Slain ISIS Hostage's Family Gives to ...

Slain ISIS Hostage's Family Gives to Aid Group They Say Failed Their Daughter

After angrily accusing the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders of abandoning their daughter when she was kidnapped by ISIS, the parents of Kayla Mueller today said they are donating $120,000 in her name to the group. But making peace with Doctors Without Borders was hard to swallow, her parents, Marsha and Carl, of Prescott, Arizona, told ABC News.

