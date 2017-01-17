Satellite tracking to keep tabs on ai...

Satellite tracking to keep tabs on airliners over oceans

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

But that's changing with new satellites that will soon allow flights to be tracked in real time over oceans. New international safety standards also begin to kick-in beginning next year, although the deadline for airlines to meet most of the standards is still four years away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What it like to live in..... (Jan '07) Dec 26 ima hoosier 12
Aldi Background Check Nov '16 Allen 2
Is Prescott Valley lgbt friendly Nov '16 Mike 3
kahm Oct '16 billyt 1
Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14) Oct '16 MercedeandShannon 12
MSNBC reporter raises ire of Yavapai County res... Oct '16 Earl 1
News Tuesday: Donald Trump to hold rally in Prescott Sep '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Yavapai County was issued at January 21 at 10:34AM MST

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,087 • Total comments across all topics: 278,115,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC