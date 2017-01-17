Satellite tracking to keep tabs on airliners over oceans
But that's changing with new satellites that will soon allow flights to be tracked in real time over oceans. New international safety standards also begin to kick-in beginning next year, although the deadline for airlines to meet most of the standards is still four years away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What it like to live in..... (Jan '07)
|Dec 26
|ima hoosier
|12
|Aldi Background Check
|Nov '16
|Allen
|2
|Is Prescott Valley lgbt friendly
|Nov '16
|Mike
|3
|kahm
|Oct '16
|billyt
|1
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|MercedeandShannon
|12
|MSNBC reporter raises ire of Yavapai County res...
|Oct '16
|Earl
|1
|Tuesday: Donald Trump to hold rally in Prescott
|Sep '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC