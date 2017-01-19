Satellite tracking to keep tabs on ai...

Satellite tracking to keep tabs on airliners over oceans

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Nearly three years after a Malaysian airliner vanished, it's still possible, if unlikely, for a plane to disappear. But that's changing with new satellites that will soon allow flights to be tracked in real time over oceans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What it like to live in..... (Jan '07) Dec 26 ima hoosier 12
Aldi Background Check Nov '16 Allen 2
Is Prescott Valley lgbt friendly Nov '16 Mike 3
kahm Oct '16 billyt 1
Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14) Oct '16 MercedeandShannon 12
MSNBC reporter raises ire of Yavapai County res... Oct '16 Earl 1
News Tuesday: Donald Trump to hold rally in Prescott Sep '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,564 • Total comments across all topics: 278,216,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC