Pure Wafer Inc. v. City of Prescott
For a good example of how you can win the battle but lose the war, check out today's opinion by the Ninth Circuit . The district court held that the City of Prescott, Arizona, had unconstitutionally impaired its contract with Pure Wafer, Inc. when it passed a certain environmental regulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at California Appellate Report.
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What it like to live in..... (Jan '07)
|Dec 26
|ima hoosier
|12
|Aldi Background Check
|Nov '16
|Allen
|2
|Is Prescott Valley lgbt friendly
|Nov '16
|Mike
|3
|kahm
|Oct '16
|billyt
|1
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|MercedeandShannon
|12
|MSNBC reporter raises ire of Yavapai County res...
|Oct '16
|Earl
|1
|Tuesday: Donald Trump to hold rally in Prescott
|Sep '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC