It's Harder for a Plane To Vanish
Nearly three years after a Malaysian airliner vanished, it's still possible, though unlikely, for a plane to disappear. But that's changing with new satellites that will soon allow flights to be tracked in real time over oceans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M
|Jan 25
|Gene
|1
|What it like to live in..... (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|ima hoosier
|12
|Aldi Background Check
|Nov '16
|Allen
|2
|Is Prescott Valley lgbt friendly
|Nov '16
|Mike
|3
|kahm
|Oct '16
|billyt
|1
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|MercedeandShannon
|12
|MSNBC reporter raises ire of Yavapai County res...
|Oct '16
|Earl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC