Global Airline Safety Standards For Satellite Tracking Will Kick in Next Year
At the rate it currently takes airlines to receive and replace aircraft it will take decades for some of these newer standards to be fully implemented which means planes like Malaysia Airlines flight 370 could still vanish without a trace. Nearly three years after a Malaysian airliner vanished, it's still possible, if unlikely, for a plane to disappear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over a lifetime, smokers in Arizona spend $1.6M
|Jan 25
|Gene
|1
|What it like to live in..... (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|ima hoosier
|12
|Aldi Background Check
|Nov '16
|Allen
|2
|Is Prescott Valley lgbt friendly
|Nov '16
|Mike
|3
|kahm
|Oct '16
|billyt
|1
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|MercedeandShannon
|12
|MSNBC reporter raises ire of Yavapai County res...
|Oct '16
|Earl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC