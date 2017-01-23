AZ texting and driving ban likely for teens only
A renewed effort to ban texting and driving in Arizona amid a national movement to enact tougher distracted driving laws has run out of steam three weeks into the Arizona Legislature, leaving only a watered-down version of the legislation that would affect teenage drivers. The Republican chairman of an Arizona Senate panel where numerous bills restricting texting while driving are assigned said Tuesday he'll only allow hearings for the proposal that would ban texting by young drivers who have just gotten their drivers licenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What it like to live in..... (Jan '07)
|Dec 26
|ima hoosier
|12
|Aldi Background Check
|Nov '16
|Allen
|2
|Is Prescott Valley lgbt friendly
|Nov '16
|Mike
|3
|kahm
|Oct '16
|billyt
|1
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|MercedeandShannon
|12
|MSNBC reporter raises ire of Yavapai County res...
|Oct '16
|Earl
|1
|Tuesday: Donald Trump to hold rally in Prescott
|Sep '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC