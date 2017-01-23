AZ texting and driving ban likely for...

AZ texting and driving ban likely for teens only

25 min ago Read more: ABC15.com

A renewed effort to ban texting and driving in Arizona amid a national movement to enact tougher distracted driving laws has run out of steam three weeks into the Arizona Legislature, leaving only a watered-down version of the legislation that would affect teenage drivers. The Republican chairman of an Arizona Senate panel where numerous bills restricting texting while driving are assigned said Tuesday he'll only allow hearings for the proposal that would ban texting by young drivers who have just gotten their drivers licenses.

