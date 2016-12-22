Salmon man thanks God for his survival in truck crash

Tony Thompson with his common-law wife Harmony Benwell and 4-year-old daughters Sandra, Ashley and Stephanie, discuss his October truck wreck while looking at the vehicle from which he was extricated. Jerry Slagle for the Post Register Tony Thompson and his common-law wife Harmony Benwell and 4-year-old daughters Stephanie, Sandra and Ashley moved to Salmon in 2013 so that Thompson could help care for his terminally ill mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.