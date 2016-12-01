Police seek man accused of Prescott molestation
Police seek man accused of Prescott molestation Prescott police are asking for the public's help locating 42-year-old Sunshine Jean Carter. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2gsauIc Prescott police say they have a warrant for the arrest of Sunshine Jean Carter, who they suspect of molesting a child.
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aldi Background Check
|Nov 25
|Allen
|2
|Is Prescott Valley lgbt friendly
|Nov '16
|Mike
|3
|kahm
|Oct '16
|billyt
|1
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|MercedeandShannon
|12
|MSNBC reporter raises ire of Yavapai County res...
|Oct '16
|Earl
|1
|Tuesday: Donald Trump to hold rally in Prescott
|Sep '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Arizona Oddities
|Sep '16
|Gloria
|1
