Police seek man accused of Prescott molestation

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Police seek man accused of Prescott molestation Prescott police are asking for the public's help locating 42-year-old Sunshine Jean Carter. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2gsauIc Prescott police say they have a warrant for the arrest of Sunshine Jean Carter, who they suspect of molesting a child.

