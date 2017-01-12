Here's where you can ring in 2017 for...

Here's where you can ring in 2017 for free

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: ABC15.com

There are so many ways to ring in 2017, but most of them are going to cost you! Here are some of the events that are free across Arizona. In Phoenix, the 46th Annual National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade starts at 11 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What it like to live in..... (Jan '07) Dec 26 ima hoosier 12
Aldi Background Check Nov '16 Allen 2
Is Prescott Valley lgbt friendly Nov '16 Mike 3
kahm Oct '16 billyt 1
Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14) Oct '16 MercedeandShannon 12
MSNBC reporter raises ire of Yavapai County res... Oct '16 Earl 1
News Tuesday: Donald Trump to hold rally in Prescott Sep '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Super Bowl
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,032 • Total comments across all topics: 277,977,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC