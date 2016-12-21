Arizona Woman Arrested For Planning A...

Arizona Woman Arrested For Planning Attack On Walmart

Monday Dec 5

Police officers in Prescott apprehended Ebonice Johnson, a store employee who had a .22-caliber rifle which she said she planned to use. Police in Prescott, Arizona, arrested a woman for attempting to set fire to the local Walmart store where she worked and to kill her colleagues, authorities said Sunday.

