Arizona Woman Arrested For Planning Attack On Walmart
Police officers in Prescott apprehended Ebonice Johnson, a store employee who had a .22-caliber rifle which she said she planned to use. Police in Prescott, Arizona, arrested a woman for attempting to set fire to the local Walmart store where she worked and to kill her colleagues, authorities said Sunday.
