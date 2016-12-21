7 True Stories Coming to the Big Screen in 2017

About : The Zookeeper's Wife tells the account of keepers of the Warsaw Zoo, Antonina and Jan Zabinski, who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the Nazi invasion. Release date : March 31 About : A drama based on the elite crew of men who battled a wildfire in Prescott, Arizona in June 2013 that claimed the lives of 19 of their members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OhNoTheyDidnt.