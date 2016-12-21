Winter weather hits northern Arizona

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 3:43AM MST expiring November 28 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 3:43AM MST expiring November 28 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo Winter Storm Watch issued November 25 at 3:32PM MST expiring November 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo Winter Storm Watch issued November 25 at 3:32PM MST expiring November 28 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai FLAGSTAFF, AZ - The National Weather Service in Flagstaff says they saw just under an inch of snow overnight into Sunday morning, and much more is expected Sunday through the afternoon and evening.

