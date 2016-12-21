Winter weather hits northern Arizona
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 3:43AM MST expiring November 28 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 3:43AM MST expiring November 28 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo Winter Storm Watch issued November 25 at 3:32PM MST expiring November 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo Winter Storm Watch issued November 25 at 3:32PM MST expiring November 28 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai FLAGSTAFF, AZ - The National Weather Service in Flagstaff says they saw just under an inch of snow overnight into Sunday morning, and much more is expected Sunday through the afternoon and evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aldi Background Check
|Nov 25
|Allen
|2
|Is Prescott Valley lgbt friendly
|Nov '16
|Mike
|3
|kahm
|Oct '16
|billyt
|1
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|MercedeandShannon
|12
|MSNBC reporter raises ire of Yavapai County res...
|Oct '16
|Earl
|1
|Tuesday: Donald Trump to hold rally in Prescott
|Sep '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Arizona Oddities
|Sep '16
|Gloria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC