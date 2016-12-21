Winter weather hits northern Arizona

Winter weather hits northern Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Nov 27 Read more: ABC15.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 3:43AM MST expiring November 28 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 3:43AM MST expiring November 28 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo Winter Storm Watch issued November 25 at 3:32PM MST expiring November 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo Winter Storm Watch issued November 25 at 3:32PM MST expiring November 28 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai FLAGSTAFF, AZ - The National Weather Service in Flagstaff says they saw just under an inch of snow overnight into Sunday morning, and much more is expected Sunday through the afternoon and evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aldi Background Check Nov 25 Allen 2
Is Prescott Valley lgbt friendly Nov '16 Mike 3
kahm Oct '16 billyt 1
Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14) Oct '16 MercedeandShannon 12
MSNBC reporter raises ire of Yavapai County res... Oct '16 Earl 1
News Tuesday: Donald Trump to hold rally in Prescott Sep '16 MAGA2016 1
Arizona Oddities Sep '16 Gloria 1
See all Prescott Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Yavapai County was issued at December 24 at 8:46AM MST

Prescott Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Prescott, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,273

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC