Thousands buy permits in Arizona to cut down Christmas trees
PHOENIX - The tradition of families heading to the woods to cut down Christmas trees remains alive and well in Arizona as 40 percent of the permits for harvesting the holiday fixtures have been sold already at six national forests in the state. The permit sale began last week at most of the forests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aldi Background Check
|Nov 25
|Allen
|2
|Is Prescott Valley lgbt friendly
|Nov '16
|Mike
|3
|kahm
|Oct '16
|billyt
|1
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|MercedeandShannon
|12
|MSNBC reporter raises ire of Yavapai County res...
|Oct '16
|Earl
|1
|Tuesday: Donald Trump to hold rally in Prescott
|Sep '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Arizona Oddities
|Sep '16
|Gloria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC