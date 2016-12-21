Sears' service department is in shambles, customers claim
The department, which is responsible for home repairs, is failing to fix faulty or broken appliances in a timely manner or at all, leaving many people without hot water, heat, and functioning refrigerators for several weeks at a time, according to hundreds of customer reviews written over the last six months. On top of the long waits for repairs, customers have complained about myriad chronic problems including service technicians not showing up for scheduled appointments or arriving many hours late, and then failing to fix or diagnose problems.
