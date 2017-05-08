Northwest College welding program going strong
In this March 2, 2017, photo, Monica Gilmore, a student in the welding program at Northwest College, practices in the class in Powell, Wyoming. Despite layoffs in the oil field, welders are still in high demand, and enrollment in the college's welding program is increasing, said Bill Johnson, coordinator of the program.
