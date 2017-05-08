Lawsuit filed against Wyoming school staff and district
A lawsuit accuses three staff members of an elementary school in northern Wyoming of mistreating a 6-year-old boy with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. A lawsuit was filed recently in District Court by the boy's parents and seeks more than $835,000 in damages from the educators and the Powell School District.
