Lawsuit filed against Wyoming school staff and district

Thursday May 4 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

A lawsuit accuses three staff members of an elementary school in northern Wyoming of mistreating a 6-year-old boy with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. A lawsuit was filed recently in District Court by the boy's parents and seeks more than $835,000 in damages from the educators and the Powell School District.

