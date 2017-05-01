A play about Enoch Powell's 'River of Blood' speech opens political new season at the Royal Lyceum
Bringing you the best journalism, comment and analysis in Scotland, wherever and whenever you need it, in any format. AD-FREE subscriptions now available too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Powell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is wrong with all you Lovell, Byron, Cowle...
|Mar '17
|Tommy Gunn
|1
|Review: Wyoming Tactical Supply (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|lonecreek
|24
|powell equals to trash,sloots and meth. (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|u know
|1
|Wyo. incumbent: gay marriage position cost race (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Gays Run the World
|10
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Powell, WY (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|Fred
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Powell, WY (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|Eden
|2
|looking for some one?????? (Jul '11)
|Jul '11
|ringbeard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Powell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC