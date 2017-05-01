A play about Enoch Powell's 'River of...

A play about Enoch Powell's 'River of Blood' speech opens political new season at the Royal Lyceum

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Sunday Herald

Bringing you the best journalism, comment and analysis in Scotland, wherever and whenever you need it, in any format. AD-FREE subscriptions now available too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Powell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is wrong with all you Lovell, Byron, Cowle... Mar '17 Tommy Gunn 1
Review: Wyoming Tactical Supply (Sep '13) Feb '17 lonecreek 24
powell equals to trash,sloots and meth. (Dec '14) Dec '14 u know 1
News Wyo. incumbent: gay marriage position cost race (Aug '12) Aug '12 Gays Run the World 10
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Powell, WY (Aug '11) Aug '11 Fred 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Powell, WY (Aug '11) Aug '11 Eden 2
looking for some one?????? (Jul '11) Jul '11 ringbeard 1
See all Powell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Powell Forum Now

Powell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Powell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Powell, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,151 • Total comments across all topics: 280,729,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC