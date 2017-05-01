A play about Enoch Powell's 'River of Blood' speech opens political new season at the Royal Lyceum

A PLAY focussing on one of Britain's most controversial politicians of modern times, Enoch Powell, is to be part of a strongly political new season at one of the nation's top theatres. The new season for the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh , in the second year under director and playwright David Greig, will feature What Shadows, by Chris Hannan, in which Powell will be portrayed by the noted Scottish actor Ian McDiarmid.

